Carter County BOE delays start of school year to Aug. 17, suspends sports for two weeks

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Board of Education has voted to delay the start of the school year by one week and suspend all extra-curricular activities, including sports, for the next two weeks.

The school year will begin on Aug. 17 with a staggered schedule. Schools would be limited to 25 percent capacity during that week.

Beginning Aug. 24, schools will go fully virtual until further notice.

The school board will reevaluate the suspension of extra-curricular activities at its next meeting on Aug. 20.