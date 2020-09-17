Carter Co. students to return to classroom four days per week starting Sept. 28

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Board of Education voted Thursday night to allow all in-person learners in the classroom four days per week starting September 28.

The board voted unanimously following a presentation by Director of Schools Tracy McAbee.

Students in face-to-face learning will attend class Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, students will be required to participate in online learning.

McAbee said that the online learning will allow students to be familiarized with the Canvas online system, should it need to be used on snow days.

McAbee referenced Tennessee Department of Health numbers breaking down the number of school-aged patients testing positive for COVID-19. McAbee said that in a conversation with the health department, there have been fewer than 10 new cases of the coronavirus in children 5 to 18 in the previous 14 days. 60% of those cases were in 14 to 18-year olds.

McAbee also reminded board members that those numbers apply to all children in that age group across the county and includes Carter County Schools, Elizabethton City Schools and homeschooled students.

McAbee said “we have to do the masks” for this to happen. “The masks is our protection if we can’t do six feet, he said. “I’ve asked my principals to enforce the masks.”

The online academy and remote learning, which uses packets and jump drives, will remain an option.

The school board committed to remain in 100% classroom learning until Thanksgiving break.