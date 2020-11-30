Carter Co. schools making schedule changes due to Covid-19 and inclement weather

CARTER CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- Carter County Schools is making a change to schedules at several schools across the district due to Covid-19 and the possibility of inclement weather.

According to a letter sent to parents- Little Milligan school will be completely virtual starting Monday, Nov. 30th through Friday. Dec. 4 due to Covid cases on the basketball team as well as with teachers, administration and students.

There will be no bus routes to that area, therefore students who attend Hampton High School and live in the Little Milligan area will be virtual on Monday, Nov. 30 due to expected snow.

Cloudland Elementary School and Cloudland High School will also be virtual due to the forecasted inclement weather.

All other schools in Carter Co. will be on the hybrid model through Dec. 18.