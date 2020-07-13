Can Tennessee schools open this fall? Two state leaders on how it will happen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn talk about safely returning to school this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Piercey and Schwinn both attended a White House meeeting on school reopening last week.

In the past three months, the TDOE has launched partnerships and resources to support districts, students and families during the pandemic and into the new school year like the PBS Summer Learning series, the Child Well-Being Task Force and more than 25 reopening toolkits and guidance documents.

