BVPS to host clinic to administer Pfizer vaccine to students 16 & older at Virginia High School

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Public schools will administer the Pfizer vaccine to students at Virginia High School next week.

According to Superintendent Keith Perrigan, the vaccine will be available to students ages 16 and older on Monday, April 19.

Perrigan said the vaccination clinic will allow BVPS students the chance to be protected ahead of spring activities like graduation.

“It could be a game changer as we go towards the end of the year,” Perrigan said. “We’ve got a lot of important events, and what we would hate is to see students miss important commencements because they’re in isolation. By providing this vaccine, it will give our students a better opportunity to take part in those milestone moments.”

Both in-person and remote BVPS students may receive the vaccine, but it is not required.