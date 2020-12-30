Buchanan County Public Schools to remain virtual through January 15, 2021

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County Public Schools will be staying on a virtual learning model through January 15, 2021.

According to a release from BCPS, the school system will return from the holiday break on a fully virtual model on Monday, January 4.

The release says students are currently scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 18.

Classes will be held from 8:10 a.m. through 2:35 p.m. each school day.

Starting on January 4, BCPS meals will be delivered on a daily basis at 2:35 p.m.

While on this virtual model, athletic practices and games are allowed to continue as scheduled.

You can read the full announcement below: