Buchanan County Public Schools to remain on virtual schedule through Jan. 22

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Buchanan County will be logging into their classrooms for a little longer.

According to a release from Division Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts, all Buchanan County Public Schools will continue to run on a fully virtual model from Monday, January 18 through Friday, January 22.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 25, according to Hibbitts. Students will participate in in-person learning Monday-Thursday with Friday reserved as a virtual learning day.

For students who were receiving online instruction before November 23, 2020 will stay on a virtual model until January 29, 2021.

The release says the decision was made after the school system received guidance from the Virginia Department of Health.

District employees will receive the first COVID-19 vaccination on January 14.