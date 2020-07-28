Buchanan County elementary school temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An elementary and middle school in Buchanan County has closed temporarily after learning that one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post from Buchanan County Public Schools, a staff member at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School received positive test results.

The local health department is investigation the case and contacting people who may have been exposed to the staff member.

The post says areas occupied by the staff member will be “thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized on Tuesday.”

Twin Valley will be closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday, July 29, according to Buchanan County Public Schools.

BCPS says summer food delivery will not occur at Twin Valley from July 28-31. It will resume on August 3.

