Bristol, Virginia Schools to resume in-person learning on Monday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools will begin in-person learning this Monday for those who are interested.

The school system says the area’s COVID-19 metrics have improved and staff members have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“Our schools and buses are sanitized and sparkling clean,” the school system said. “We are ready and can’t wait to see our students in person again!”

Bristol, Virginia Schools is also planning summer learning opportunities to assist students who are struggling.