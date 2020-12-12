Bristol, Virginia Public Schools to revert to virtual learning starting Dec. 14

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools (BVPS) officials announced Saturday that the school system will revert to virtual learning starting Monday, Dec. 14.

According to BVPS Superintendent Keith Perrigan, classes will also remain virtual after Christmas Break until at least Jan. 12.

Perrigan said this decision is based on personnel availability and not due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The complete letter is available below.

I want to inform you that we will be moving to a virtual learning environment for the entire week of December 14th. We have a small number of key safety personnel at some schools who will be unavailable next week for various reasons. Without our full team, we will be unable to safely implement our Return to School plan. Since August, our School Board has based decisions about our learning environment on balancing risk. Our plan has been phenomenal, but it has only worked because we had phenomenal people implementing it. Without the ability to fully implement our plan at all schools, the balance of risk has now shifted. This decision is based on availability of personnel and not due to an increase of positive cases in our schools since yesterday. As a matter of fact, I have not been notified of any new cases today.

Staff should follow the same work schedule they followed during the week after Thanksgiving. If you have any questions, please contact your immediate supervisor. Mr. Collins will provide exam schedule information for Virginia High School soon.

We will provide meals for students next week and will release the details as soon as possible. Since this decision is based on personnel and not due to new cases in our schools, we will continue to provide day care for students of working parents who need that service in order to continue working. If your child participated in this service during the week after Thanksgiving, there is no need for additional paperwork. Information about this program can be found by clicking this link. For the same reason, VHSL activities will also continue. Our athletic department has already begun to follow the new guidelines put out by Governor Northam last week and we will make this opportunity available as long as we can do so safely. Our School Based Health Clinic provided by Southwest Virginia Community Health System at VPES, will remain open to students and staff. Please contact your principal or school nurse for an appointment.

After Christmas Break we will remain virtual until at least January 12. Our School Board will meet on January 11 (moved from January 4), to revisit our planned instructional model. If we can safely return to in-person learning on January 12, that will be the recommendation I make to our Board. Hopefully, the scales of risk will have shifted back by that time.

Finally, let me say once again how proud I am to work with each of you. You have pulled off the impossible this semester. Your dedication, willingness, and courage to serve the children of Bristol, VA during this pandemic have been more than remarkable. You have sacrificed so much to take care of the needs of our students, and you have won a huge fan following along the way. I have had very few conversations over the last few months where someone didn’t say something to me about how amazing our entire staff has performed throughout this pandemic. You are heroes to me, our School Board, our students, and our community.

BVPS Superintendent Keith Perrigan