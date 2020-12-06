Bristol, Virginia Public Schools to have virtual snow day on Monday, Dec. 7

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — According to Bristol, Virginia Public Schools officials, the school system will have a virtual snow day on Monday, Dec. 7.

The following was sent to staff on Saturday.

This week and weekend have felt like March 13th all over again. The constant flow of information, communication, and emotion can at times be overwhelming. I greatly appreciate your patience and professionalism as we continue to fight an invisible, yet destructive enemy.

I wanted to let you all know, prior to releasing it to the media, that we will be implementing a WRAP Day (virtual snow day) on Monday. This day will operate just like our virtual days last week.

There is a chance for snow overnight on Sunday, but we are choosing for this day to be virtual mostly due to the timing of our December Board Meeting. In case the School Board decides to follow the Mount Rogers Health District’s recommendation to move to a virtual setting, it would be inconvenient and tedious for families and staff to change settings back and forth.

Hourly employees should contact their immediate supervisor if they have questions about your work assignment. Childcare will be provided in the same manner it was offered last week.

Again, I appreciate your patience and I ask that you continue to pray for our students, staff, schools, leaders, families, and community. The decisions that are currently being considered are very difficult as we balance all of the risks associated with serving students in a the middle of a pandemic. However, if I have to go through such a terrible ordeal, I’m glad, and proud, to be doing so with our Bearcat family!

Keith Perrigan, Bristol, Virginia Public Schools