Bristol, Va. schools to move to a ‘fully virtual learning format’ November 30-December 3

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Bristol, Virginia City Schools have announced that after Thanksgiving break, the school system will temporarily move to a fully virtual learning format.

That change will be implemented from November 30 to December 3.

School officials said in part, “…we know that the return of college students to our area and the increase of family gatherings around Thanksgiving will cause more of our students and staff to be exposed to COVID-19. By moving briefly to a virtual environment after Thanksgiving, we hope to be able to reduce transmission of COVID-19 to our students and staff.”

The move will also allow schools to deep clean, according to school officials.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan also noted that meals will be provided to all students during this time.