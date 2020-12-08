Bristol, Va. Schools to continue in-person learning

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia School Board voted Monday evening to continue in-person instruction.

The school system will also implement more strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as students return to school, including using the week after spring break as a virtual instruction week, discontinuing group mask breaks, and suspending middle school athletics until further notice.

High school athletics will be discussed at a later time.

Click here to view a list of new mitigation strategies.