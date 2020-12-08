Bristol, Va. Schools to continue in-person learning

Keeping Schools Safe

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia School Board voted Monday evening to continue in-person instruction.

The school system will also implement more strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as students return to school, including using the week after spring break as a virtual instruction week, discontinuing group mask breaks, and suspending middle school athletics until further notice.

High school athletics will be discussed at a later time.

Click here to view a list of new mitigation strategies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss