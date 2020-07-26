Bristol, Va. school employee tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- According to Bristol, Virginia Superintendent of schools, Keith Perrigan, an employee from the school’s central office has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released by Perrigan, he said the employee has not had any contact with other staff members since July 6th.

He also noted that the employee has not been physically at the work location for 21 days, and a quarantine was required while awaiting test results.

The school system stated all appropriate actions have been taken in accordance with the new Virginia workplace safety requirements, including a deep clean of the building, twice.