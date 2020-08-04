Bristol, Va. school board approves reopening plan

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia school board has approved a reopening plan.

The plan calls for in-person learning but parents can submit an application for their child to participate in remote learning.

“As community spread has been exceptionally low for our area, with very few cases being reported at this time, administration is recommending that school begin on August 20th with students attending in person,” the plan states. “Surveys of the school community (families, employees and students) indicate the desire of the majority for face-to-face instruction. This plan for reopening is also with the understanding that medically fragile students and families who may share concerns about sending their children back to school with so many uncertainties will be allowed to apply to have their child take part in an online curriculum and engage in learning from home.”

“With a blended learning model of face to face instruction and remote learning, BVPS plans to offer face to face instruction four days per week,” the plan states. “Students will attend school Monday – Thursday. On Friday, students will take part in remote learning.”

Masks will be “strongly encouraged” for students in pre-K through 2nd grade.

Masks will be required for students in 3rd grade and above.

The model can change depending on COVID-19 cases in the area.

