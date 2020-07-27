Bristol, Va. Public Schools update mask policy, exemptions for students and staff with health, religious concerns

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Bristol, Virginia Public Schools have updated safety measures for students and staff that will be presented to the board for approval next month.

In a post on the Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Facebook page they said the following recommended changes will be presented to the school board on August 3.

Face coverings will be required by students in Grade 3 and higher, anytime 6 feet of distance is not possible.*

Face coverings will be strongly encouraged at all times, by all students and staff.*

Staff should develop creative and safe ways to incorporate “mask breaks” throughout the day.

Face coverings will be required during temperature screenings.

Face coverings will be required during transitions.

*Exemptions are available for students and staff with health concerns or religious concerns.

In the post, Superintendent for the district, Keith Perrigan, said in part, “We appreciate your patience, support, and understanding as we continue to strive to make the best possible decisions for our community, staff, and students. We are trying to balance guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and new guidance from the Center for Disease Control about the importance of an in-person return to school with the current health metrics of our community and region. There is no simple solution, but we are dedicated to making decisions that protect our students and staff, both when they are in our buildings and when they are not. More information will be available after our August 3rd School Board Meeting.”