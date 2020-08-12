Bristol, Va. Public Schools: Face coverings to be required for ‘all grades’

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Bristol, Virginia Public Schools have release their latest guidance for reopening in the coming weeks.

In a release issued by school officials Wednesday, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said, “Bristol Virginia Public Schools will begin school on August 20,2020 in the In-Person Hybrid mode with parental choice for virtual instruction.”

When schools do reopen, Perrigan said they are expanding their face covering requirement for all grades, PreK-12.

Perrigan added there will also be an increased focus on hand washing and cleaning.

students will also have assigned seats.

“As we have been told by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health, we should expect to change our instructional delivery model multiple times throughout the fall.” Perrigan said.

It was also said in the release that if the school system has to move to a fully virtual schedule for an extended period of time, “temporary voluntary layoffs would be the first option we would have to consider if a virtual option is needed.”