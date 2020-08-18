Bristol, TN Schools to return to in-person and hybrid learning Aug. 24

Keeping Schools Safe

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee Schools will return to in-person learning beginning Monday, Aug. 24, although some students will attend both in-person and remote classes.

The Bristol Board of Education approved an in-person learning plan during a meeting Monday night.

According to the plan, students who have selected the in-person learning pathway in grades Pre K–6 will be in school five days a week while those in grades 7–12 will return to school on a hybrid schedule.

Under the hybrid schedule for grades 7–12, about half of in-person students will report to school for two consecutive days and participate in remote learning for three consecutive days. The remaining students will attend in-person and remote classes on opposite days of the week. All students will participate in remote learning on the fifth day of the week.

Here is a summary of the school system’s plan:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss