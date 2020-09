BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — All Bristol, Tennessee City Schools students who are enrolled in the in-person learning pathway will attend school in-person five days a week beginning Oct. 13.

The school system announced the decision on Monday.

The return to five days of in-person learning will take place after fall break, which runs Oct. 5–9.

Elementary school students have already been attending school five days a week.

Read the school system’s letter to parents below: