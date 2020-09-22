Bristol, TN Schools to offer hiring, performance bonuses to select positions

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Schools Board of Education Monday unanimously approved hiring and performance bonuses for new and existing school nurses, educational assistants, substitute teachers, and hourly school nutrition staff.

The bonuses are to be paid out of CARES Act funds, which Superintendent Dr. Annette Tudor told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais, the district already has.

“We are finding this year particularly difficult to staff and maintain those staff in those positions, so we’re seeking opportunities to try to entice those folks and recognize the hard work that they have put into those positions, and they’re vital to our operations,” Tudor said.

Tudor told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that her teaching background allows her the insight to know that the positions the board is trying to fill and maintain, are supporting the teaching staff, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These support staff personnel are the ones who really support what they’re doing day-to-day and work with our children individually, especially educational assistants, and so they’re vital to our operations,” she said.

There are positions available for all of the positions mentioned in the agenda item approved Monday, however, all of the positions are part-time.

Tudor said the salaries for these vacant positions vary according to the level of experience and qualification of the applicant.

“They are valuable, and this is an important position and we’re trying to find ways to make sure that they know that and that we encourage all those out there to apply,” BOE Chairman Derek Linkous said.

The next step in the process, after approval, is that school administration will have to adapt their plan for spending the CARES Act funds allocated to the school district by the state.

“We develop the specific plan for how much those bonuses would be depending on the position and we start advertising,” Tudor explained.

