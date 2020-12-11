Bristol, Tennessee City Schools to revert to remote learning after Christmas break

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) officials announced Friday that students will return to the remote learning curriculum following Christmas break due to recent spikes of novel coronavirus cases throughout the region.

SEE ALSO: Active COVID-19 cases reach all-time high in Northeast Tennessee on Friday

According to a letter from BTCS Director of Schools Dr. Annette Tudor, the online curriculum will launch on Wednesday, Jan. 6 until Jan. 15, and the instruction will mirror the curriculum during the fall semester’s remote learning curriculum.

Please see today's communication from Dr. Tudor. For a pdf version, go to https://t.co/fb7qqmGBoE. pic.twitter.com/th78QvIPig — Bristol TN Schools (@BTCS_District) December 11, 2020

In-person learners will return to campus on Jan. 19, according to the letter posted above.