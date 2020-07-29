Bristol, Tenn. Schools to use remote learning Aug. 6–14

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students in Bristol, Tennessee city schools will participate in remote learning from the first day of school on Aug. 6 through Aug. 14.

In a letter to parents, Bristol, Tennessee City Schools said remote learning may be extended beyond Aug. 14 if necessary.

The school system said parents will receive instructions for remote learning from their child’s school prior to the first day.

“On the first day of school, classroom teachers will provide specific information about remote learning requirements for the week of August 10-14, as well as information about back-to-school materials, technology assistance, and meal options,” the letter states. “Please watch for additional information from your school.”

You can read the full letter below: