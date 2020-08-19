Bristol, Tenn. Schools releases spectator guidelines for Tennessee High football, soccer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee Schools has released spectator guidelines for Tennessee High School football and soccer.

The Stone Castle stadium will be limited to 2,000 spectators who will have their temperatures taken prior to entry and will be required to wear face coverings. There will be a designated “cool-down” area.

Extra seating will be added and seats will be marked in order to ensure social distancing. Security personnel will be on hand to ensure masks are worn and social distancing is maintained.

All seats will be sold at the general admission price. Tickets will first be available to the “Viking community” on Mondays prior to home games. A link will be posted Thursday where members of the public can purchase tickets.

For football games, gates will open at 6 p.m. For soccer, gates will open one hour before the match begins.

See the full guidelines below: