Bristol, Tenn. school board approves policy for employees exposed to COVID-19

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee school leaders approved a plan for what teachers and employees are supposed to do if they have been exposed or possibly exposed to COVID-19.

The measure was approved in a 4–1 vote Tuesday evening by the Bristol, Tennessee Board of Education, with Vice-Chair Eric Cuddy casting the lone “no” vote.

The approved measure allows the school board or director of schools to designate some or all staff members as “critical infrastructure” employees.

According to the plan, if an employee has had exposure to a positive COVID-19 household contact and cannot avoid continued close contact, they must quarantine according to the Tennessee Department of Health requirements, regardless of their “critical infrastructure” status.

If an employee has had potential exposure to a non-household contact as defined by the CDC but doesn’t have COVID-19 symptoms, they will have the choice of quarantining at home using any available paid or unpaid leave benefits or continue to work onsite while adhering to certain practices, including temperature and symptom checks, regular monitoring, wearing a mask, and additional COVID-19 testing.

