SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – 22 students have been quarantined after three Head Start staff members at Shoemaker Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Scott County Schools Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith, the school system learned of the positive cases on Monday, September 28.

Smith told News Channel 11 that the three positive cases only affected Shoemaker Elementary School.

Two Head Start classrooms with a total of 22 students are now quarantining until October 12.