KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 2,000 Kingsport City Schools students will not be returning to classrooms this fall, according to school officials.

Kingsport City Schools revealed Wednesday that about 25 percent of students have been enrolled in remote learning instead.

The deadline to enroll was midnight Tuesday.

School officials are offering remote learning as an option amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

