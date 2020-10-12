All Buchanan County schools moving to virtual instruction

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — All Buchanan County schools will transition to virtual instruction, the school system announced Monday afternoon.

Buchanan County Public Schools says full virtual learning will begin Tuesday and continue through Oct. 23.

Schools will reopen Oct. 26.

The school system says meals will be delivered to students at 2:35 p.m. each day beginning Tuesday. Families are asked to leave their baskets or totes outside tomorrow for meal delivery.

According to school officials, three students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.