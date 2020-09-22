2 Buchanan Co. Public Schools to transition to fully virtual learning after positive COVID-19 cases

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two schools in Buchanan County will be transitioning back to virtual learning through October 2 after positive COVID-19 cases among students.

According to a post from Buchanan County Public Schools on Monday, two students in the school system had tested positive for COVID-19.

The post says the health department is investigating and will contact people who may have been exposed and ought to quarantine.

All students at Council Elementary/Middle School and Council High School will switch back to full virtual learning through October 2.

The post says the schools will reopen on October 5.

Starting Tuesday, September 22, students at both schools will log onto classes from home and meals will be delivered to students at 2:35 p.m. each day.

All other Buchanan County Public Schools will continue to receive instruction as normal.

The post says all areas that were occupied by the students who tested positive have been deep cleaned.

The school system continues to encourage wearing face coverings in public and to maintain social distancing.