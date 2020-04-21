Your Questions Answered: Northam, Kaine, and Warner to participate in virtual town hall on Tuesday

News Channel 11 is working to get your questions about the coronavirus pandemic answered.

This Tuesday at 7 p.m., join us for “Virginia Responds: Your Questions Answered,” a town hall event with Gov. Ralph Northam and Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

Record yourself asking a question about COVID-19 and send it to us on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #virginiaresponds.

Then join us Tuesday at 7 p.m. for answers on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities. The town hall will also be live streamed on WJHL.com.

