Work study checks up until March 16 for students ‘not impacted’ at King University

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — As classes for local universities shift to online-based learning for the spring semester, King University is saying work-study paychecks for students will not be impacted as a result of a campus closure for in-person activities.

The following release was issued by the college.

“Work-study paychecks have not been affected for the pay period from February 17th to March 16th. They will be distributed as normal on March 31st. This notice addresses work after our scheduled spring break for Spring 2020.”

You can find King’s full response to the COVID-19 pandemic HERE.