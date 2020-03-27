Coronavirus Hotlines

West Virginia officials confirm first coronavirus death in the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed Friday morning that the first West Virginian has died as a result of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The individual is a 76-year old male from Monongalia County, associated with the Sundale Long Term Care home in Morgantown and had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the DHHR. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released, officials said.

At a news conference Thursday, Sundale officials said that 21 residents and eight staff members had tested positive for coronavirus.

