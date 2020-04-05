WATCH: VDH addresses COVID-19 outbreak in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) — Sunday officially marked one week since the Virginia Department of Health confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the Mount Rogers Health District.

As cases continue to increase across the Commonwealth, the the health district is hoping to make people aware of resources available.

The Mount Rogers Health District includes Washington County, the City of Bristol, and Smyth County.

District Director Karen Shelton joined Ashley Sharp in studio via Skype to talk about VDH’s response in Southwest Virginia.

The amount of coronavirus cases in the region as of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday

Each of the health departments within Mount Rogers now have adjusted hours, which you can view HERE.

With the stay-at-home order in Virginia active until June 10th, Mount Rogers is also offering you a chance to check out some fun activities while also practicing social distance.

You can find a full list of events you can participate in while at home HERE.

Much like Tennessee, Virginia is also stressing the importance of mental health along with physical health. Dr. Shelton said there are different resources you can utlitize, and you can find them by clicking HERE.

For any questions about COVID-19, VDH is also offering a Coronavirus Call Center.

You can also visit there Mount Rogers Health District website at this link.

