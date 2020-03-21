WATCH: Staying healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic

(WJHL) — As gyms across the country close for the COVID-19 pandemic, a focus is now on staying healthy at home.

To address the issue, people are turning to online workouts and sticking to the outdoors by themselves as a way to keep in shape and also maintain social isolation, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doug Odom with 4:13 Barbell Club stopped by News Channel 11 on Saturday to share tips on how to stay healthy amid coronavirus concerns.

Odom trains with people across the South and maintains an online fitness website that helps people either tackle cardio or weight training.

You can watch the interview in its entirety above, where Odom also gives from demonstrations on tools you can use to workout, while also maintaining a healthy diet.

You can learn more about his online fitness club HERE.