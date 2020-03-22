WATCH: Salvation Army continues to serve community amid COVID-19 panic

(WJHL) — The Salvation Army chapter of Johnson City is continuing to serve people in need as the spread out coronavirus continues.

Lt. Antwann Yocum stopped by the studio Sunday morning to talk with Ashley Sharp about the services still readily across the Tri-Cities.

Due to social distancing, the Salvation Army’s the administrative offices will be closed for walk-in clients to help stop fight the spread of the disease.

But that doesn’t mean resources will stop.

The Salvation Army will continue offering different resources, like food boxes and assistance with utilities over the coming weeks.

You can stay up to date with the agency about these resources right now by contacting their Facebook page HERE. You can also call the facility at (423) 926-2101. The Salvation Army will continue to work with the public through these means.

The Salvation Army offers the following resources:

Community Recreation & Education Programs

Disaster Services

Emergency Financial Assistance

Emergency Shelter

Food and Nutrition Programs

Food Pantry

Pathway of Hope

Transitional Housing

Residential Camping Programs

Senior Citizens Club

Visitation Services

Christian Education

Men’s Ministries

Women’s Ministries

Music and Arts Program

Worship Services

Character Building Services

Veterans Shelter Program

If you’re looking to make a monetary donation to support the Salvation Army’s cause, you can learn more at their website by clicking clicking HERE.

You can watch the full interview above.