WATCH: Focusing on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

(WJHL) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health leaders say mental health should also be a focus, along with your physical well-being.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.”

CDC recommendations on how to handle stress and coping during a pandemic.

To help address those concerns, Molly Colley with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network joined Ashley Sharp via Skype on Sunday morning to talk about some of the resources available as people practice social isolation and distancing.

Several resources are available for people looking for help amid the pandemic:

The Tennessee Statewide Crisis phone line is 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471)

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255

You can access the Tennessee Crisis text line by texting “TN” to 741741

You can also call Frontier Health at 877-928-9062

You can also leave messages to Frontier Health’s Turning Point HERE.

Additional resources are also available at the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network website, which you can access by clicking HERE.

