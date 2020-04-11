WATCH: Creation Kingdom Zoo feels impact of COVID-19 pandemic

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Across the globe, zoos are also feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

And Southwest Virginia isn’t left out. Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City is temporarily closed at this time as a result of an executive order signed by Governor Ralph Northam as a way to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Creation Kingdom Zoo Director Dr. Marc Bradley joined Ashley Sharp in studio to explain the impact of the pandemic on wildlife and staff.

You can watch the full interview above.

Creation Kingdom does not receive federal or grant money, according to Bradley, with all proceeds for operations coming from admissions, gift shop sales and other concessions.

“Each day we’re closed, we’re losing upwards of around $3,400,” Bradley said.

But even with the hard hit, the officials at the zoo aren’t letting the tough times get the best of them.

“This isn’t a second job, this is our passion,” Bradley said. “The entire staff here is dedicated to caring for animals and educating people about them.”

Bradley said veterinary services are available seven days a week while the staff is always remaining vigilant to care for the animals.

The local Food Lion has donated boxes of produce each week to help with the zoo’s operation. The tourism director within the city, Pam Cox, has also connected the zoo with an organization for meat donations.

“Every little bit is greatly appreciated,” Bradley said.

To help with costs, the zoo is offering a silent auction on their Facebook page.

If anyone is wanting to help the zoo, you can make a donation at their website HERE.