Washington County, TN officials discussing response plans for a potential coronavirus outbreak

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Area counties are putting coronavirus response plans in place. The director of the Washington County, Tennessee Health Department was in Jonesborough Thursday, discussing preparedness plans with the Washington County Commission.

The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office has been working with local governments, the Tennessee Department of Health, and local healthcare agencies regarding a plan should any Washington County, Tennessee residents are infected.

Director Christen Minnick said they are following the process set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The Department of Health has a process in place to get those people tested,” said Minnick, “test those results at the state lab in Nashville and then provide guidance on who should be quarantined and who should be looking after themselves and their health.”

A lot of planning will come at a March 10th coronavirus preparedness meeting between county elected officials and department heads, as well as emergency management and health officials.

One topic will be what businesses can do if their staff members are sick.

“From an operational perspective, what we are looking at is continuation of services from an operational perspective for county government and city government,” said Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy. “Whether it’s municipal water, whether its sanitation, whether its sewer, all of those things would be impacted if we had some sort of a breakout that impacted the workforce.”

Grandy said they are seeing if working from home can be an option for many county and city workers.

He also emphasized that the county already has protocols in place in the case of infectious diseases.

“One of the things that encourages me a lot is that we as a group collectively in the region, Appalachian Highlands, Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee,” said Grandy, “live by our health folks at Ballad and our public health people at the health department system are taking a very proactive approach to conditions that we don’t even know.”

The Tennessee Department of Health said today that there have been a “handful” of people tested in the state for coronavirus.

When asked about if there have been any people tested for coronavirus tested in Washington County, Tennessee, Director Christen Minnick says because of the small number of cases statewide, it was “not really beneficial” to discuss testing with us.