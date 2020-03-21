1  of  4
Washington County Life Saving Crew urging community members to stay home during “COVID-19 uncertainty”

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of WCLSC via Facebook

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — In a Facebook post Saturday, members of the Washington County Life Saving Crew, Inc. urged community members to remain home-bound during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the post, first responders depend on everyone to practice preventative measures such as hand washing and social distancing as much as possible.

The CDC lists further precautionary measures on their website in an effort to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

