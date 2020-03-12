Washington Co., Tenn. Schools to reschedule events with large crowds and travel due to coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Washington County, Tennessee Schools announced Thursday they would be re-scheduling school events with large crowds and or/travel.
You can read the full statement from Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary below.
“Earlier today, Governor Bill Lee placed the State of Tennessee under a Level 3 State of Emergency. In response to this declaration, Washington County Schools will be re-scheduling school events where large numbers of people would gather and/or travel. We ask that our parents and community members keep up to date with any schedule changes by logging on to our school system website (www.wcde.org) and the individual websites of our schools.”Dr. Bill Flanary, Washington County, Tenn. Director of Schools