Virus renews safety concerns about slaughtering wild animals

BEIJING (AP) — Many people in China are calling for a temporary ban on the wildlife trade to be made permanent as the coronavirus spreads.
Scientists have not yet determined how exactly people first became infected with the new virus. But as with SARS, most believe it was transmitted to humans via an intermediary animal, likely from a so-called wet market that slaughtered and sold exotic species.
Experts say wild animals can carry unknown viruses and that human contact with them needs to more carefully managed as the world’s population grows.