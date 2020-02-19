Virologist: Olympics could not be held now; hopeful for July

Hitoshi Oshitani, Professor of Department of Virology, Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine, speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. The respected Japanese virologist says if the Tokyo Olympics were tomorrow they probably couldn’t be held because of the fast-spreading coronavirus from Wuhan, China. Dr. Oshitani says “right now we don’t have an effective strategy and I think it may be difficult to have the Olympics.” But he was more hopeful about the outlook just over five months from now when the games are to open on July 24.(AP Photo/Stephen Wade)

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese virologist says if the Tokyo Olympics were tomorrow the games probably couldn’t be held because of the fast-spreading coronavirus from Wuhan, China.

Dr. Hitoshi Oshitani says “right now we don’t have an effective strategy and I think it may be difficult to have the Olympics.”

He is more hopeful about the outlook just over five months from now when the games are scheduled to open on July 24. But he is still wary.

He says “I’m not sure of the situation in Japan at the end of July.”

He says he was most concerned about a “Wuhan-type” of outbreak taking place in Africa or other parts of Asia and having cases imported into Japan.

He says summer heat in the northern hemisphere would not necessarily slow the virus.