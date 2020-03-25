Virginia State Parks to be open for day-use only due to COVID-19

(WJHL) – Effective Friday, March 27, Virginia State Parks will be open for day-use activities only.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday during his COVID-19 press conference.

According to a release, overnight facilities and restrooms at state parks in the Commonwealth will be closed through April 30th.

Overnight facilities include cabins, campgrounds and yurts.

The release states that reservations will be canceled and reservation holders will automatically receive refunds.

The Virginia State Parks also released guidelines for day-use visits:

Stay close to home.

Guests should bring their own soap and hand sanitizer to use during day-use visits.

Groups and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and these restrictions will enforced by park staff.

Guests should keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others at all times. While on trails, alert others of your presence and step aside to let others pass at a safe distance.

Parking fees remain in place. Guests should be prepared to self-pay with cash or check at the contact station.