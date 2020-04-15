Virginia recruiting volunteers to help in fight against COVID-19

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — A statewide effort is underway in Virginia to recruit medical and non-medical volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.

Governor Ralph Northam announced today that the Virginia Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps is looking for up to 30,000 volunteers to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities throughout the Commonwealth.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, “The Office of the Governor and the MRC are working with colleges and universities to reach out to students, especially those enrolled in health and medical degree programs. The administration is also reaching out to individuals who have recently filed for unemployment benefits and have relevant experience, and is coordinating with hospitals, health systems, and professional associations to help recruit their community members.”

For more information or sign up to become an MRC volunteer, please visit vamrc.org.

To learn more about the state’s response to COVID-19, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.

