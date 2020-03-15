Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam bans gatherings of 100 people or more

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a press conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)— In an announcement Sunday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam banned gatherings of 100 people or more due to COVID-19 concerns.

This ban came the day after Virginia experienced its first novel coronavirus death in the Peninsula District, which includes Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County, and York County.

This district has had 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is considered an outbreak.

The COVID-19-related death Saturday was a man in his 70s who came into contact with the virus from unknown sources.

There are 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, according to Gov. Northam, with none of those being in Southwest Virginia.