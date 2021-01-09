Virginia Education Association: Schools need to stay virtual until all staff vaccinated

(WJHL) — The Virginia Education Association (VEA) called upon Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and school boards and school superintendents across the state to remain virtual until all staff have received vaccines.

VEA President Dr. James Fedderman urged school systems that haven’t yet reverted to remote learning to do so until it’s safe for staff and students to return to the classroom.

School buildings are not the place to be while this virus surges and health professionals struggle to save lives. Dr. James Fedderman

This follows after Gov. Northam said earlier in the week that vaccinations are the best way to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Governor Ralph Northam said this week, and I quote, ‘Getting Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to end this pandemic, rebuild our economy and move our Commonwealth forward,'” Fedderman said.