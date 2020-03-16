Virginia Dental Association recommends dental offices postpone non-emergency care

GREAT BOOKHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 19: Teeth on a model denture set are reflected in a dental mirror on April 19, 2006 in Great Bookham, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The Virginia Dental Association Board of Directors held an emergency meeting Sunday and recommend that all dental offices in Virginia postpone any non-emergency care for two weeks starting Tuesday, March 17.

The VDA claim to have been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus closely, as dentists remain one of the highest risk categories to contract the disease. The VDA said many routine procedures contain the potential of transmitting COVID-19 via aerosolization of fluids.

VDA leadership said that they, “took this very difficult decision seriously and proposes the following plan of action subsequent to the two-week hiatus.”

The VDA said this is a recommendation from professionals and is not mandated.

Read the full statement, here.

LATEST HEADLINES: