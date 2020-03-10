Virginia confirms new coronavirus cases bringing total to 9

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — At least nine people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Virginia.

That’s according to announcements Tuesday from state and military officials.

The latest cases confirmed by the state Department of Health were one resident of Loudoun County in northern Virginia and two residents of Virginia Beach.

Separately, the Navy announced that a civilian employee at the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in Falls Church, Virginia, tested had tested positive.

Most people don’t suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.