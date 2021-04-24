VDH: ‘Variants of Concern’ dashboard tracks positive COVID-19 variant cases

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched the COVID-19 Variants of Concern Dashboard to track positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a release, variants cause concern when they increase risk to human health. The variants may:

Spread more easily

Cause more sever illness

Escape the immune protection provided by available COVID-19 vaccines or by natural infection with the virus that causes COVID-19

Make viral tests less accurate

Make some treatments less effective



The VDH says while COVID-19 variants are emerging and circulating around the world, positive variant cases in the Commonwealth are small compared to the tests administered.

Results on variants of concern that are reported to VDH are quite small compared to the total number of tests conducted daily. However, VDH uses this information to estimate that there are many more cases of COVID-19 caused by these variants circulating statewide than what are identified. Virginia Department of Health

As of April 24, almost 1,000 variants of concern have been reported to VDH.

The dashboard is in collaboration with the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, a state public health lab.

More information about variants of concern can be found here.