VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Lee County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 101,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The number of probable cases in Virginia is 4,308.

VDH said there have been 2,265 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 116 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 8,648 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 53 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 92 cases / 8 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 83 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 52 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death (3 new cases)

Lee County – 144 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 2 death (4 new cases/ 1 new death)

Norton – 23 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 145 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 114 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 164 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases)

Tazewell County – 130 cases / 9 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 261 cases / 24 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (11 new cases)

Wise County – 229 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (21 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

On Saturday, VDH reported 55 new cases in Southwest Virginia along with one new death in Lee County and two new hospitalizations in Russell County.

Southwest Virginia has now reported 24 total COVID-19 deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.