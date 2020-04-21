VDH: 9,630 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 324 deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia rose to 9,630 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports there have been 324 deaths attributed to the virus in the state so far, and 1,581 people have been hospitalized.

58,354 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, according to VDH.

VDH is also now supplying data on how many deaths and hospitalizations have been attributed to the virus in each county.

In Southwest Virginia, the following cases were reported:

Washington County – 29 (8 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

Bristol, Va. – 1

Scott County – 5 (1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Lee County – 7 (1 hospitalized)

Wise County – 18 (7 hospitalized, 1 death)

Norton – 2 (1 hospitalized)

Buchanan County -12

Russell County – 2 (1 hospitalized)

Smyth County – 13 (4 hospitalized)

Tazewell County – 4

Scott County saw an increase of one case on Tuesday.

VDH reports 5 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Southwest Virginia, and 23 people have been hospitalized.

